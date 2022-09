RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Mayor Gerald Brown of Richwood will host the State of the Town Address at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center. The meeting will begin at 10 AM at 2710 Martin Luther King Drive in Richwood.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Richwood

The meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the current state of the town as well as plans for the future.