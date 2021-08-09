Mayor Friday Ellis named President of the Louisiana Conference of Mayors

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At the 2021 Louisiana Municipal Association’s annual conference, it was announced that Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis was elected unanimously to serve as President of the Louisiana Conference of Mayors. Ellis will be serving a two year term as LCM President, and will be serving with Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer as his Vice President.

“The vote shows the strong support and faith his fellow mayors have in his ability to lead the organization and speak for them.” the City of Monroe stated in the announcement.

The LCM is a bipartisan association of the state’s large to mid-size cities with executives serving on the board of directors. It was formed in 1985 and is said to be a unifying voice for Louisiana’s large cities to reenforce the work of the Louisiana Municipal Association.

The organization works to advance the interests of the state’s large cities in the legislature, and it acts as a sounding board for its members to exchange ideas for the betterment of their cities. Membership is open to Louisiana municipalities with a population over 18,000