MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 2, 2022, at 5:00 PM, the City of Monroe will host the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Monroe Civic Center Plaza. The event will have special guests, including the J.S. Clark choir, Carolyn’s Danceland, and many more.

Refreshments, cookies, and other treats will be served, and after the tree lighting ceremony, a special screening of The Polar Express will be shown.

The Food Bank of NELA will also be collecting items. Please bring a nonperishable food item to the event to help feed the hungry in northeast Louisiana. The City of Monroe encourages everyone to dress up in their favorite Christmas or holiday sweater.