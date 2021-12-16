Mayor Ellis and the City of Monroe to award students with free bikes and shopping spree with a hero

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is getting ready to present bikes to several lucky Monroe kids. According to the city, they are planning to give away 68 bikes to area school kids. The city and students from all 17 elementary schools in the City of Monroe will meet Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Monroe Civic Center to receive the bikes and shopping sprees.

The city also says they were able to double the money given out for “Shop with a Hero” shopping spree, where the kids get to shop with a police officer or a firefighter. The city says they plan to award 34 $100.00 shopping sprees to two students from each elementary school in the city and four students from each of the 17 schools will get a brand new bike.