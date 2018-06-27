Mayor Dave Norris prepares to exit office after 40 years Video

West Monroe, La. - Mayor Dave Norris has been in office since 1978.

"My gosh I haven't thought about how long that was," says Mayor Norris.

As his last week in office comes to an end he hopes the people of West Monroe will remember his legacy.

"It's been a great great run truthfully I've enjoyed every minute of it.. I hope they remember that we had forty years of pretty progressive government we didn't have any scandals and the city was financially managed well."

The former college professor says he never would have imagined his mayoral career would endure a ten year span.

"My plan was to run once. and when that first time was over I decided well maybe twice won't be too bad."

Twice turned into ten. It would have been eleven but he lost the race back in March after battling health issues. He was in the hospital when he got the news.

"I was disappointed you never want to lose but I'm acclamating well and I think I'll be fine," says Norris.

Mayor Norris says he doesn't have any regrets during his time in office.

"I'm very well satisfied being able to look back on forty years and look forward to doing what I like to do for the next twenty."

He tells us his proudest moment was the opening of the Sparta Re-use Facility.

"That's had a real impact on the environment and the people of Northeast Louisiana," says Norris.

But there's one project in particular he wishes he could see completed. It's the reason he decided to run for re-election at the last minute.

"[It's a] 50 million dollar infrastructure project...streets complete renovation of our wasted water collection and we're about halfway through that."

He hopes his successor will see those projects to fruition.

"She'll have her own ideas about priorities. I'm sure things will work out fine."

So what's next for the man who gave 40 years to the city of West Monroe?

"I'm a little far down the road now to have another career so I think retiring is gonna be fine."

But he has a back up plan ready in case that gets boring.

"I like to do woodworking do you need any furniture do you need any cabinets built."