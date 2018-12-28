Mayo will seek reelection as Monroe mayor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, La. (The News-Star) - (12/28/18) According to our partners at The News-Star, Jamie Mayo will seek reelection as mayor of Monroe in 2020.

Mayo confirmed the news to The News-Star on Friday and said a formal announcement regarding his plans will take place at a future date.

"We are making a difference as an administration in so many different areas, and we have a number of projects that we're working on," Mayo said. "But there is much more that we are looking to ... There is a multitude of things that we are working on that are not finished, that we feel we need more time to finish."

