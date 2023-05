BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, during the month of May, Northeast Tel will be collecting items for Zion Helping Hands. Items requested are listed below.

Canned goods

Canned or bottled drinks

Dry food items

Cleaning supplies

These items can be dropped off at 6402 Howell Avenue in Collinston or at the Bastrop-Morehouse Chamber of Commerce located at 110 North Franklin Street. For more information, contact the Northeast Tel company at (318) 874-7011.