Masur Museum to host film screening and Breast Cancer Awareness Talk

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says Masur Museum will host a virtual film screening and a conversation about breast cancer awareness.

According to the museum, the event will happen Tuesday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m.

The Zoom event will start with a screening of the film, every.single.one (karuna), including comments by the artist, Cherie Sampson; then Erika Stallings will host a discussion on “What Black Families Need to Know About Familial and Hereditary Cancer.”

The link to the Zoom event can be found here or on Masur Museum’s social media pages. If you are not affiliated with social media or would like to contact the museum directly, you can send them an email at info@masurmuseum.org or give them a call at (318) 329-2237.