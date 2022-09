MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Masur Museum of Arts is hosting Party318 on October 20, 2022 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM. This event will take place at Masur Museum of Art, located on 1400 South Grand St, Monroe, La.

The event will feature food trucks, live music, games and more. Admission is free to attend and participants are encouraged to bring their ID.