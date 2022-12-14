MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Masur Museum of Art will host a winter workshop for children and teens taught by Alyssa Guidry, Curator of Education & Public Programs from December 28, 2022, to December 30, 2022. The event is hands-on and children will create three unique winter-themed crafts and art projects using a variety of media.

All art supplies and mid-day snacks will be provided and the children will be able to take their projects home. Ages and project list:

Ages 5 – 8 meet Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Watercolor Snowflakes

Northern Lights Landscape Chalk Drawings

Snow Globe Paper Sculptures Craft

Ages 9 – 12 meet Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Northern Lights Landscape Chalk Drawings

Snowflake Suncatchers

Acrylic Paint Pour Ornaments

Ages 13 – 17 meet Friday, December 30, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

– Snow Globes with Recycled Jars & Found Objects

– Acrylic Paint Pour Ornaments

Winter Landscape Acrylic Painting on Canvas Board

The cost will be $40 for Museum Members and $55 for Non-Members. You can sign up online at https://www.masurmuseum.org/education/#child.