Masur Museum of Art in Monroe to host Summer Arts Camps for kids

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Masur Museum of Monroe says after a long year of being closed to the public, they are excited to reopen the doors to the museum, and will be hosting a Summer Arts Camps for children.

According to a press release, the museum has been closed to perform damage repairs to the structure caused by a tornado in April 2020.

Children ages 5-17 may register for this event. The first week of camp kicks of the week of June 7. Pending on your child’s age will determine which week your child will attend camp.

The link below will break down the different dates camp is offered for your child’s age range.

Participants will learn drawing and design skills while experimenting with a variety of materials. Students will try their hand at sculpture, drawing, painting, printmaking, and more! They will also tour the museum and develop art vocabulary. The primary goal of this session is to have fun and adopt an appreciation for art. Students will be able to create several pieces of art to take home.

All art supplies and snacks will be provided daily. The camp fee is $150 for nonmembers and $100 for members.

For more details or to register your child, click here. If you prefer not to register your child online you may call Jenny at (318)-329-2237 or email info@masurmuseum.org