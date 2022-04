TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will have Colorectal Cancer screenings from 12 PM to 2 PM, at the Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation’s Spring Fling. The screening will be on 32 Crothers Drive in Tallulah, La.

Refreshments will be provided. To reserve a take-home kit, call 318-414-9758.