Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center providing free colorectal cancer screening kits to the Monroe area in June

FILE – This microscope image made available by the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Research in 2015 shows human colon cancer cells with the nuclei stained red. Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier, at age 45 instead of waiting until they’re 50, according to new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, released on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center (MBPCC) will be providing free colorectal cancer screening kits to Monroe and the surrounding areas in the month of June.

According to a release issued by the MBPCC, these kits will be available to anyone that has not been screened in the last 12 months.

You can obtain your free screening kit on Wednesday, June 9, at Johnson Carver Terrace – Family Housing located at 31 Carroll Drive in Monroe from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., OR on Wednesday, June 16, at Robinson Place Family Housing located at 1207 Milliken Street in Monroe from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The MBPCC is partnering with the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and the Monroe Housing Authority in this endeavor to find cancer in its earliest stages to provide better outcomes.