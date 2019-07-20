Marion Police Department offering cash reward for the location of a man with 2 active warrants

MARION, La. — (7/20/19) The Marion Police Department is offering a cash reward in exchange for the location of a local man with active warrants.

The police department holds active criminal warrants on Larance D. Miller, 32, of Marion on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

If you have information on his location, contact Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to the arrest of Miller.

