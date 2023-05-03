All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 27-year-old David J. Hicks of Marion, La. was accused of conducting a marijuana grow operation in the Truxno community of Marion.

According to deputies, they arrived at Hicks’s residence and made contact with the suspect. Deputies went on to observe 20 suspected marijuana plants growing in the backyard of the residence.

Hicks allegedly admitted to growing the plants and that the narcotics belonged to him. Hicks was arrested for the Cultivation of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

His bond was set at $5,000.00 by a Third District Judge.