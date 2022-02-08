WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has released the details about the route, street closures, and times for the Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade.

The city of West Monroe says the Grand Marshal for the Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade will be Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. The parade is set to roll at 5 p.m. starting at West Monroe High School.

According to the city, the parade will roll on February 12, 2022, it will travel through West Monroe over the Ouachita river into downtown Monroe. The city says the parade will start heading south on North 7th Street to Mill Street and turn left. The parade will then travel down Mill Street over the Lea Joyner Bridge into Monroe. The route is attached to the map, below:

Courtesy: City of West Monroe and Krewe de Riviere



The city says that road closures will start after 3:00 p.m. They say the West Monroe Police Department will close Travis Street and Rigg Streets to North 7th at 3:30 p.m. Then at 4:30 p.m. police will close the North 7th Street (south of Travis Street) to Mill Street will be closed as well as Mill and North 8th Street to the Lea Joyner Bridge. Police tell us all the side streets that intersect with the parade route will be closed until the end of the parade crosses North 7th and Stella Street. Police will be closing the Lea Joyner Bridge to all traffic (foot and vehicle traffic) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The city, the Krewe, and the police department want this parade to be a good time, but most importantly they want everyone to stay safe. The police shared several ways to keep your friends and family safe.

Here’s what they suggest:

• Do not approach floats to obtain throws.

• Know where your children are at all times and do not let them out of your sight.

• Put the parents’ contact information in your children’s pocket in case they get separated.

• Come with a group of friends and know your surroundings.

• Do not block streets.

If you would like more information about street closures, please call the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722. And if you would like more information about the Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade, please visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/krewederiviere