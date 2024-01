RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, Jan 20, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Rayville Civic Center, there will be a Mardi Gras Ball and Art Auction.

The attire is formal or cocktail, and tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://form.jotform.com/232994359451164