Manifest Rhinehart Water System issues boil advisory

LASALLE PARISH, La. — Officials with the Manifest Rhinehart Water System are issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

This advisory is being issued to repair a line on the water system.

Areas affected include all of HWY from Old Mill Road to the end of the line on LA 460 and all connecting streets.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

