LASALLE PARISH, La. — Officials with the Manifest Rhinehart Water System are issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.
This advisory is being issued to repair a line on the water system.
Areas affected include all of HWY from Old Mill Road to the end of the line on LA 460 and all connecting streets.
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
We will update this article as we receive additional information.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Manifest Rhinehart Water System issues boil advisory
- Black River Water System issues boil advisory
- Light aircraft crashes over east reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base
- Bad Santa is Louisiana’s Favorite Christmas Movie Character, According to Twitter Data
- Arkansas State to welcome new coach Butch Johnson at news conference