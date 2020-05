The Manifest/Rhinehart Water system has issued a boil advisory due to pressure dropping below the required psi.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

This will affect the area around Blade Loop, and 84 from Whitehall to the end of the line.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

