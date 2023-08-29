MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:15 AM, officers of the Mangham Police Department conducted a traffic stop after observing a dark colored Hyundai traveling north on Highway 425 without a license plate.

During the traffic stop, officers made contact with the driver, 23-year-old Montrieze Sandidge, 22-year-old Jessie Wiley and 27-year-old Taymond Carter. Officers asked Sandidge for his ID, but he was unable to locate it.

During the investigation, Sandidge was asked if there were any weapons or narcotics in the vehicle. Sandidge allegedly stated that Wiley in the back passenger seat had a handgun in his possession and that there was Marijuana located in the console. At the time, Sandidge was detained, and Wiley and Carter were asked to step out of the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, Marijuana was found just above the center console along with a Glock 19 9mm serial number BTCL213 was found under the driver seat. Also, a Ruger AR556 serial number 854-78029 was found under the back of the driver’s seat. The AR 15 was ran via dispatched came back stolen from Concordia Parish.

A criminal history check was ran on all 3 subjects. Carter was discovered to be a convicted felon and was charged with warrants out of Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office. All three suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the RPDC for booking.