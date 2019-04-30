Man shot through Shreveport apartment wall, SPD investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shooting_1556604888673.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (4/30/19) A man was wounded Monday afternoon when a shot was fired into his apartment, according to Shreveport police.

It happened at the Towne Oaks South apartments in the 7800 block of Youree Dr. just before 5 p.m. Police say the man was struck by a bullet that came through either a ceiling or a wall in his apartment.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Investigators are still working to identify where the shot came from and who is responsible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss