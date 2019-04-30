Man shot through Shreveport apartment wall, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (4/30/19) A man was wounded Monday afternoon when a shot was fired into his apartment, according to Shreveport police.

It happened at the Towne Oaks South apartments in the 7800 block of Youree Dr. just before 5 p.m. Police say the man was struck by a bullet that came through either a ceiling or a wall in his apartment.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are still working to identify where the shot came from and who is responsible.