Man says his service dog was denied entry into Church's Chicken in West Monroe Video

WEST MONROE, La. - He may be man's best friend but to Ronny Smith -- his German sheperd Onyx is so much more.

"I can't tell you how many time he's saved my life waking me up in the middle of the night, because my glucose level has went low," said Smith.

Last Thursday, Smith was driving down Cypress Street when he decided to stop at Church's Chicken. That's when he was told he couldn't eat inside the restaurant inside with his service dog."

"As I walked in the door one of them yelled out 'Oh hell no. I know you not bringing that dog in here,'" said Smith.

He claims the employee then called a manager on the phone who wanted to see the dogs paperwork.

Despite already being shown the tags.

"I explained to her that he is a service dog and allowed anywhere I go and she said 'Well he is not allowed in here," said Smith.

That's when Smith contacted the West Monroe Police Department to file a report citing discrimination.

"It hurts because we have been accepted at the other Church's Chicken in Monroe and all of a sudden we go to West Monroe are denied entry it hurts," said Smith.

He said he wants people to know that a service dog is just as important as a doctor.

And while he can't change what happened Smith said he hopes to bring awareness to the issue.

"It's really important that you treat these animals as lifesavers for somebody else," said Smith.

He contacted Church's Chicken customer service who apologized for the experience. We also reached out multiple times for comment, but have yet to hear back.

In the meantime Smith has filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice.