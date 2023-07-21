WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at approximately 3:28 PM, the Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department along with personnel from the Franklin Parish Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a residence on Rogers Drive in Winnsboro, La. Upon arrival, officials encountered moderate smoke coming from the residence.

According to officials, an exterior search was conducted on the premises and neighbors advised authorities that the house was vacant. Authorities deployed a hose line and the seat of the fire was located near the main entry doors of the home.

Officials were later advised that an unidentified male was seen entering the residence earlier that morning and he was not seen since entering the home. After authorities were informed about the male subject, they immediately suppressed the fire and entered the home to perform a search inside the residence.

Authorities then located a male who was unresponsive and suffering from smoke inhalation and respiratory distress. The male subject was transported to a nearby hospital and he is in stable condition.

No further details are being released at this time about the investigation or the victim.