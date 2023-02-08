All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near Quitman, La.

The vehicle failed to stop for authorities and turned onto Mount Olive Highway, losing control in a curve. The driver of the vehicle allegedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

Authorities confirmed with NBC 10 that a school in the area was placed on lockdown due to officials searching the area for the suspect. Officials confirmed that the suspect was attempting to get a ride from residents after leaving the scene of the accident.

The suspect is described as a young Black male and he was wearing blue jeans and a lighted color shirt. If anyone has any information on the suspect, contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-259-9021.