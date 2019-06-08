Man forbidden from opening video bingo hall after city says it is in violation

MONROE, La. (6/7/19) — Cash Metro Bingo Hall can’t cash in, because at the moment they can’t open up.

“We hadn’t heard of any restrictions as far as a mileage rule or anything like that,” said video machine distributor Jason Garsee.

After investing lots of money and time into the bingo hall, the City of Monroe quickly pulled the plug leaving Garsee at a lost.

“Between 2008 and today there have been three bingo halls less than a mile [of each other], the city’s allowed them to do that, but when we got ready to do that, they said we couldn’t do it,” he said firmly.

KTVE/KARD spoke with Assistant City Attorney Brandon Creekbaum who confirms that the current ordinance states there can be no video bingo hall within a mile of one other. Cash Metro is nestled in between two other video bingo halls close by.

“It’s no different than McDonald’s or Wendy’s opening next door to each other. This is America, this is free trade and I don’t think it should be restricted,” said Garsee.

KTVE/KARD stopped by the two bingo halls, both owners weren’t available. Garsee believes being forbidden to open is not only hurting his wallet, but also the citizens of Monroe.

“They should have more than two choices in the City of Monroe to play bingo. You see machines right now these things aren’t cheap, the renovation of this building is not cheap,” he said.

Garsee has already hired staff that currently are not working.

Monroe City Council meets Tuesday to vote on whether to keep or eliminate this one-mile restriction. If the new ordinance passes, Cash Metro Bingo will open on Friday.

If the vote does not pass on Garsee shared that he already has plans in motion, that he is not releasing at this time.

