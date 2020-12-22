Man crashes into parked car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Monroe

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (12/22/20)— On 12/21/20, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators attempted to apprehend Mark Roberts, age 60 of Monroe, on an outstanding theft warrant.

After presenting badges and identifying themselves, Roberts fled the scene in a vehicle.

The investigators gave pursuit in unmarked vehicles, activating their emergency lights and sirens. A marked unit joined the chase a few miles later, at which time Roberts swerved toward it in an attempt to run the officer off the road.

Mark Roberts

Roberts continued to lead law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit, consistently exceeding the posted speed limit by 25 mph or more.

He also failed to obey stop signs, traffic lights, and drove against the flow of traffic on numerous times.

According to an official involved in the chase, there was heavy holiday traffic on the roads at the time, and Roberts “endangered numerous lives in his attempt to flee.”

Roberts eventually left the roadway and crashed into a parked car at a local business where he was arrested.

He was booked on the charges of Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Theft (Warrant).