Man arrested on several charges after leading police on high-speed chase and crashing into a tree

Ouachita Parish (KTVE/KARD) (10/23/20)— On 10/22/20, a Louisiana State Trooper was traveling east on I-20 and observed a maroon Nissan Altima, also eastbound, cross over the white fog line to the right.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop. He introduced himself and explained the reason for the stop, identifying the driver from his Louisiana driver’s license as Sean Forbes of Bogalusa, Louisiana.

Demarquiez Devon Harris, A.K.A Sean Sherman Forbes

Forbes stated he was coming from Longview, Texas, and was heading to Jackson, Mississippi. The trooper noticed Forbes was shaking and seemed nervous. Forbes stated he wasn’t nervous.

When asked if anything illegal was in the vehicle, Forbes stated there wasn’t, but the trooper noticed Forbes’ phone rang multiple times with the name “D” on the screen. Each time he answered, the person was questioning him about the traffic stop and what was going on.

The trooper asked for permission to search the vehicle and Forbes denied. The trooper then called West Monroe Police for a K-9 unit. While the K-9 unit was en route, Forbes fled the scene.

Forbes traveled eastbound on I-20, reaching speeds of 125 mph, swerving in and out of lanes, and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

Forbes then impacted a truck on its left front with his right rear. He then exited I-20, traveling south on LA 133 at speeds ranging from 65-95 mph.

Forbes ran multiple stop signs, passed other vehicles through several curves and no passing zones, eventually attempting to turn left onto LA 561, running off the road to the right and hitting a tree.

Forbes was taken into custody without further incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded approximately 85.5 grams of Marijuana, approximately 2 liters of GHB, approximately 8.81 ounces of Cocaine, and approximately 53 grams of Promethazine.

Forbes was interviewed by LSP narcotics agents, but refused to cooperate. He was booked into Caldwell Correction Center on the charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Legend Drug (Promethazine), Improper Lane Usage, Aggravated Flight, Careless Operation, and Hit and Run. He was then transported to OCC.

According to the arrest report, the name of Sean Sherman Forbes is an alias and the suspect’s real name is Demarquiez Devon Harris.

