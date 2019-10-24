Man arrested in Neville student’s death had DUI arrest last week, pedestrian struck arrest in 2016

(10/24/2019) — NBC 10 has learned more about the driving history of 51-year-old Daniel Lynn Ross, Jr. He is the man accused of being behind the wheel of an SUV that struck & killed Ashley Dorsey on October 22, 2019.

The SUV that police say Ross was driving when Dorsey was hit on Tuesday was white Chevrolet Equinox. It appears that may be the same vehicle police say Ross was driving in 2016 when he was accused of hitting a woman walking on the sidewalk in West Monroe.

According to a police report from West Monroe Police, on October 30, 2016, Ross was arrested after police say he hit a woman walking on the sidewalk of Cypress Street. Police say he was driving a 2013 white Chevrolet Equinox. We are waiting on hearing from Monroe Police to see if this is the exact same SUV as in the October 22nd incident.

2016 WMPD Arrest Report of Daniel L. Ross, Jr., page 1



2016 WMPD Arrest Report of Daniel L. Ross, Jr., page 2

NBC 10 also learned Ross was arrested by Monroe Police on October 13, 2019, just days before the deadly hit & run that killed Ashley Dorsey.

Police say Ross was asleep inside his car, blocking the drive thru at the McDonald’s on N. 18th Street in Monroe. The police report does not say was kind of car he was driving.

Here is the mugshot taken of Ross from October 13, 2019.

Daniel L. Ross, Jr. / Courtesy: OPSO

Police report from 10/13/19

Below are the Affidavits of Probable Cause for Arrest from the October 24, 2019 hit & run case.

Police report from 10/22/19, page 1