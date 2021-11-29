Man arrested in Franklin Parish on multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, and false imprisonment

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of multiple counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, and false imprisonment to name a few.

Joshua A. Chapman

Courtesy: Franklin Parish Sherriff’s Office Facebook Page

According to the Franklin Parish Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Joshua A. Chapman was arrested on November 29, 2021, and charged with two counts of First Degree Rape, two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping, two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of False Imprisonment, one count of Possession of a Fireman by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Deputies say their investigation shows Chapman went to the Family Dollar in Winnsboro, Louisiana close to the store’s closing time. Deputies say he committed armed robbery at the Family Dollar and took the two female clerks who were present hostage and removed them from the business, continuing to hold them hostage at his home.

According to deputies, the victims were held from the time of the robbery through the early morning hours on November 29, 2021. Deputies say they got a call from 911 at a gas station in Winnsboro saying that an armed man, who was later identified as Chapman, was at the store with the firearm and the two females while he was attempting to rob the Murphy Oil gas station. Deputies say they responded and arrested Chapman as he was trying to leave the scene.

Sheriff Cobb says, “Chapman has an extensive criminal history dating back several years and this is just another example of an individual who should not have been out of jail being released to continue to commit serious crimes.”

To read the release from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page, click here.