Man arrested for Second Degree Murder in Lincoln Parish

Ruston, La. (03/16/21) — On the evening of March 15th at 8:25PM, LPSO patrol deputies responded to a residence on Heard Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, an individual met them at the road stating he had shot someone inside his residence. Inside the residence a male subject was located deceased on the couch. The victim was identified as James Lamont Melton.

Detectives responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. Willie Derrick Jackson (55) was questioned and subsequently arrested for one count of Second Degree Murder. Jackson is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is on-going at this time. Additional details will be released when available.