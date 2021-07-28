Man arrested after stealing maintenance vehicle from local high school and drunk driving on the interstate

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday July 28 shortly after noon, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F were advised to be on the look out for a man riding a red lawnmower on the interstate East of Millhaven.

Per the arrest report, Troopers eventually found 39-year-old Rene Fournier Jr. driving a red, three-wheeled vehicle on the right shoulder of I-20 around mile post 125.

When officers pulled the vehicle over, Fournier was swaying and speaking low. Troopers then noticed Ouachita High School Baseball stickers and red dirt, resembling a vehicle used to rake dirt on the infield of a baseball diamond.

After speaking with authorities from OPHS, they determined that the vehicle was currently missing and matched the description of the vehicle Fournier was driving.

When questioned, Fournier advised that bought the machine. He also began stumbling towards the interstate during the field sobriety test, and the test was stopped for his safety.

Fournier was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: