LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling Police Department is looking for a man they believe stole a duck from the city park.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has a post on their Facebook page asking for the public’s help finding the duck and the man that took it.

If you have any information that could help police or sheriff’s deputies you are urged to get in touch with Grambling Police Department at 318-247-3771.

Courtesy Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

To read the release from Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, click here.