Man accused of shoplifting at Pecanland Mall dies in police custody, investigation ongoing

(6/17/19) MONROE, La. -- A man accused of shoplifting at the Pecanland Mall has died in police custody.

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called to Dillard's in reference to a shoplifter on Monday around noon.

Police say officers had taken the suspect into custody then he began to have some sort of medical issue which lead to his death.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

