Man accused of killing K-9 officer pleads not guilty

LINCOLN Parish - (8/28/18) The man accused of killing Lincoln Parish K-9 Deputy Boco plead not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

58-year-old Vincent Roberson was arraigned at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse for the shooting and killing of K-9 officer Boco.

A scheduling conference is set for October 2, 2018 for Robinson's case.

Judge Jeff Robinson will preside over the case.

Roberson was on the run after police say he shot his former girlfriend in Monroe.

Boco was deployed to track Roberson down after he ran into the woods.

Roberson allegedly shot Boco as the K-9 was trying to capture him.

Roberson faces charges of cruelty to an animal.

