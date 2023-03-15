All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On March 10, 2023, at 10:30 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a homeowner in the Farmerville area, who stated there was an unknown person inside of their residence who appeared to be in a drunken stupor. According to deputies, they quickly responded to the call in the midst of investigating a vehicle crash in the area. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Ethan Chase Lebreton, who was standing next to the homeowner.

The homeowner informed deputies that their daughter went to her bedroom to go to sleep for the night, where she discovered Lebreton allegedly lying down. According to reports, Lebreton allegedly entered the home through the bedroom window.

Lebreton then exited the residence through the same window. Authorities went on to notice that Lebreton was wet and muddy.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Lebreton was a passenger in the vehicle crash deputies were previously investigating. Prior to deputies discovering the crash, Lebreton fled the scene on foot, towards the homeowner’s residence, which was less than a mile away.

During this time, the area was experiencing heavy rainfall, which contributed to Lebreton’s soddened condition. The suspect allegedly informed deputies that he had been drinking all day and night and did not remember being inside the residence.

Lebreton was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center. He was charged with Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Disturbing the Peace, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.