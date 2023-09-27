All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 22, 2023, officers of the Grambling State University Police Department were dispatched due to an intoxicated male subject allegedly bothering students on campus. Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Everette Rayford in front of Tiger Express attempting to maintain his balance and falling down.

According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol after making contact with Rayford and he was placed under arrest. He was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, and Criminal Trespass.