Man accused of attempting to run his ex-girlfriend off the road

SIMSBORO, La. — Authorities say they have arrested Michael Voss who is accused of multiple traffic charges and domestic abuse.

According to the arrest report, officials say they responded to a request for assistance from a 3rd party complainant regarding a pickup truck trying to run a small car off the road.

After arriving on scene, officials say they noticed the suspect vehicle attempting to leave the scene heading north on LA 33.

Authorities say they pursued the suspect vehicle in an attempt to identify and detain the driver.

According to the arrest report, officials witnessed the vehicle gain distance and then abruptly make a left turn onto Arkansas Plant Road without using a turn signal and then accelerate rapidly in an attempt to escape.

As officials attempted to close the distance between them and the suspect vehicle, the vehicle began to drive into the opposing lanes around the curves of the road. Officials noted the marked speed for Arkansas Plant road is 55 MPH and the vehicle allegedly exceeded speeds of 80 MPH.

Authorities say as they approached Lincoln Parish Landfield, they activated their audible emergency sirens as they closed the distance on the suspect vehicle.

Officials say they witnessed a cloud of grey smoke as the suspect vehicle rounded a curve and began to spin as it disappeared around the curve.

The arrest report states authorities came around the corner and parked their vehicle in front of the suspect truck that had partially left the roadway.

Authorities say they pulled their service weapons from their holsters and ordered the driver to turn off the vehicle and place their hands where they could be visible.

According to the affidavit, the driver put the vehicle in drive and accelerated towards the authorities parked unit making a sharp turn at the last second to avoid collision.

Authorities noted they lost vision of the suspect vehicle while attempting to turn around.

Officials later spoke with the victim of the incident who identified the suspect as Michael Voss and claimed they were in an intimate relationship.

When the victim attempted to leave and break off the relationship, Voss allegedly refused to acknowledge that she was breaking up with him and refused to leave her alone and attempted to run her off the road after she left.

Voss’ vehicle was found later that day behind a residence on LA 563 however Voss was not there.

Michael Voss turned himself in to authorities in the parking lot of Magnolia Corner store in Simsboro, Lincoln Parish, La.

Michael Voss was arrested and has been charged with:

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

Reckless Operation of a Vehicle

General Speed Law

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Driving with a Suspended License

Turning Movements and Required Signals

His bond has not been set yet.