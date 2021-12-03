Making spirits bright: Biedenharn Museum and Gardens hosts annual open house

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Holiday time in the Twin Cities and the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is kicking off the season with their annual open house. The Biedenharn has opened all three of their museums to the public for free. Event organizers are asking that everyone come out to celebrate the season and see the gardens in all their holiday trappings.

Ralph Calhoun, the Museum Director, says beyond a free look at the gardens and festive décor in the home, they also have Santa Claus, cyder, Coca-Cola and cookies. Calhoun says his favorite part about this event is watching the families come back year after year.

“It’s people. There are some families who come here every year. I’ve been here for 23 years and I’ve seen their kids go from babies scared to death of Santa Claus to kids who would sit in his lap and tell him everything they wanted.”

Organizers say you if you missed the show on Friday, December 3rd, you are welcome to come by on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The museum is also happy to announce it’s almost time for pet pictures with with Santa on December 11th and their annual Christmas Truck event on December 22nd.

And for more fun events happening at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens you can check out there website, here.