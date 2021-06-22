MAKE OVER: One historic Monroe building is going to get a face lift

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Miller Roy building on Desiard Street was built in 1929. Although this building has been in Monroe for decades, it’s about to get a few upgrades thanks to local developers. Michael Echols has big plans for the building.

Michael Echols, Developer for Miller Roy, says “So we have a plan to develop a sixty-six-unit low-income housing development here. it’ll be quality high end affordable housing.”

Michael Echols plan to restore the historic Miller Roy building for affordable housing and more.

Echols says, “You’ll have not only that, but you’ll have a community resource center on the bottom floor with several different service lines, job training, health care and other facilities.”

The building was built in the 1920’s by Dr. Henry miller and Dr. J.C. Roy and was known as the main street for African Americans. Years later descendants of Dr. Roy are thrilled to see the building come back to life.

Mathew Williams, 4th & Lavan Roy descendants of Dr. Roy, says “It’s a good thing to bring back to the community, to bring life to downtown Monroe, to make Monroe look great and also help attract other businesses to the area.”

Lavan and Matthew plan on helping in the reopening of the building and the say that Dr. Roy and Dr. Miller would be very proud.

Williams says, “I think they’d be very happy a lot of hard work has gone into this building over years not just what’s going to happen now, but in the past it’s been a lot of work put into this building.”

Renovations for the building will begin later this year.