WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Major League Fishing General Tire Heavy Hitter’s Tournament will be back in Northeast Louisiana. The Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host the General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism will showcase the 30 pros that qualified for the 2022 Bass Pro Tour season.

Photo courtesy of Discover Monroe-West Monroe

The event will start at 2:00 PM and will take place at Discover Monroe-West Monroe 601 Constitution Drive in the West Monroe, La. area. Guest speakers include Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO, Senator Mike Walsworth, and MLF Pros Edwin Evers and Randy Howell.