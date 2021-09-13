Magnolia man arrested for 1st Degree Murder

MAGNOLIA, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday September 11, officers from the Magnolia Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint near Fox Creek Apartments.

While responding to the call, officers were also advised that there was a subject laying on the ground behind the apartments. When officers arrived on-scene and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, they identified him as 27-year-old Jofflin Brown of Magnolia.

Brown was transported by ambulance to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, but had to be transferred to another local hospital where he later passed away.

During the investigation, officers identified 32-year-old Willis Harris of Magnolia. Harris was eventually arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder, possession of a defaced firearm, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 1st Degree.