MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the old parsonage building at Calvary Baptist Church in Magnolia, Ark., was destroyed in a controlled burn. The fire was started around 6 PM with multiple fire department trucks waiting to douse the flames and control them if needed.

Greg Pinner, Magnolia Fire Chief, said, “It was a controlled burn to help with training.” He said that the building was old and needed to be demolished, so they used it for training purposes.

Columbia County is still under a burn ban because of the high possibility of wildfires.