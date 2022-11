CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — As part of the Camden, Ark., 2022 Christmas schedule, the Magic of Christmas 5K kicks off on December 3, 2022. The race is sponsored by the Ouachita County Fair Board and registration starts at 7:30 AM.

Registration will be at the Shine Shop on Washington Street and the race itself will begin at 8 AM that morning at the Pepsi Building on the Trace.