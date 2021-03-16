Magdalene House of El Dorado seeks donations from the community

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) –Women at the Magdalene House of El Dorado need your help as they seek restoration from abuse and addiction.

There are four women who are in this program at the Magdalene House. They are in need of some daily items like feminine products, cleaning supplies, and various kinds of food.

This is a free program for the women. The Magdalene House of El Dorado is a non-profit organization and has been leaning on the community for help since it purchased the home 2018.

“Community support is so significant to this house because it helps to cut down on the costs for all the ladies,” she said.

Here are list of locations where you can drop off items:

First Baptist Church

College Avenue Church of Christ

First Presbyterian Church

El Dorado Police Department

South Arkansas Regional Health

El Dorado School District Office

About Face

If you would like to learn more information, you can contact the Project Coordinator Alsie Blackmon at 870-315-6768 or the Program Administration Melinda Gatheright at 870-918-8709.