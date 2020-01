MADISON PARISH, La. — Long-time Madison Parish Sheriff Larry Cox has passed away.

Cox was elected as the Sheriff for Madison Parish in 1996 and was set to pass on the title of Sheriff in June of this year to Chief Deputy Sammie Byrd, who was elected to the position in the November 16, 2019 election.

Sheriff-elect Byrd will take over as the interim-sheriff until he is officially sworn-in.

