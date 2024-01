MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2024, Superintendent of the Madison Parish School Board, Dr. Charlie Butler Jr., announced that the schools in the area will be delayed on January 12, 2024, due to potential severe weather.

We are constantly getting updates regarding anticipated severe weather passing through in the early morning. Therefore, we will delay the start time 10 AM. Pleased stayed tuned until further notice. Dr. Charlie Butler Jr., Madison Parish School Board