TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2023, the City of Tallulah announced that Dortavia Barnes, a Tallulah, La. native, has been named Valedictorian for the Fall Class of 2023 of Grambling State University. Dortavia is a 2019 graduate of Madison High School.

Officials reported that Dortavia plans to attend law school and become an attorney. KTVE/KARD would like to congratulate Dortavia on this great achievement.