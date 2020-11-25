Madison Parish crash claims the life of a Tallulah woman

MADISON PARISH, La. — A crash in Madison Parish claimed the life of a Tallulah woman on Wednesday.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 on U.S. Highway 80 near Bear Lake Road.

LSP’s initial investigation revealed that a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 55-year-old Yvonne Gardner of Tallulah, was heading west on Highway 80. For reasons still under investigation, Gardner drove her vehicle across the centerline and struck the front of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

LSP says that Gardner, who was not wearing her seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured during the crash. A passenger in the Jeep, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.