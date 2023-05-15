All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in locating a Delhi man, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in a local Mexican restaurant.

According to authorities, the man followed the boy into the restroom, locked the door, and sexually assaulted the minor. KTVE spoke with officials and the name of the suspect was not confirmed at this time.

Authorities confirmed a warrant was issued for his arrest and are still looking for him. If you have any information on this incident, contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.