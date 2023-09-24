MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Madison Parish authorities are currently seeking out the whereabouts of a man that escaped custody Saturday morning in Tallulah. On Saturday morning, Marquis Deronta Thomas, 43, was arrested after a car wreck on Richmond’s Frontage Road for narcotics warrants.

According to reports, after the arrest, Thomas was transported to a hospital for treatment for minor injuries. When he returned to jail, it is believed that he escaped from Madison Parish Jail by entering a doorway that inmates are not normally allowed to use.

There is currently an ongoing investigation into how Thomas gained access to the doorway. At this time there is no reason to believe that Thomas is dangerous or a threat to the community.

Thomas is described as a Black male standing at about 6’1″ to 6’2″ inches tall and weighing around 185-190 pounds. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.